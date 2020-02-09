Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment with Gary Bickerstaff

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.

Gary Bickerstaff will be performing a variety of music from country to today’s pop from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While you are at the winery, browse their gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils.

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

Free wine tasting is available all day, every day. Wine is sold cold by the glass or by the bottle.

Select beer from Yuengling, Straub, North Country Brewery, and Trails to Ales, soft drinks, coffee, smoothies, and lattes are also available.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.