Kristy Droske Announces Week Four Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Four – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!

WEEK FOUR RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: ThE ChUnKy BuNcH

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Cameron Rominski of Potato Chicks II

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

3 Bald Guys & A Lady – Nathan Best

Caboose Cutters – Mia Stiller

Family Flab – Jackie Peterson

Hakuna Matubas – Nicole Coradi

Lean Queens – Kayla Wayland

Mission Slimpossible – Todd Smith

Nirvana Nails – Shelly Kaltenbach

Not Fast, Just Furious – Abigail Zyhowski

Potato Chicks – Faith O’Brien

Potato Chicks II – Cameron Rominski

Revenge of the Herd – Bo McCleary

Scale Slaughterers – Andrew Griebel

Slimpsons – Billy Jenkins

The Chunky Bunch – Brian Renninger

The Haskell House – Matt Bauer

The Sumo Shredders – Toni Forsythe

Withering A-Weigh – Daniele Merryman

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: (If this sounds familiar to any of you repeats, this was stated last year and is worth restating every year as it is important for everyone on this journey to hear!)

Understanding more about your wellness and fitness leads to better retention of lifestyle changes. If you gear yourself with the knowledge of how and why things work, compliance and retention often become easier. This doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of time reading and researching, it simply means to occasional take the time to look something up (something of relevance or interest to you personally in wellness/fitness/nutrition). Not that we all sit on Facebook or the internet 24/7, but c’mon….you know you do spend some time each day…when we do find a little time to browse, pass on the random browsing, and put a healthy purpose to it.

Some examples of a few topics that are great to learn a little about: metabolism, benefits of yoga, hydration, best stretches to do each morning, etc.

Tip: Pay attention to the source that you are reading from; not all media is Fact… try articles that are peer-reviewed, or follow .org or .gov websites. Look for valid publications at the bottom of pages.

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Five results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

