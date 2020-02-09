Kristy Droske Announces Week Four Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2020
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Four – Get*Fit Challenge 2020 are in!
WEEK FOUR RESULTS:
WINNING TEAM: ThE ChUnKy BuNcH
TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Cameron Rominski of Potato Chicks II
Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)
3 Bald Guys & A Lady – Nathan Best
Caboose Cutters – Mia Stiller
Family Flab – Jackie Peterson
Hakuna Matubas – Nicole Coradi
Lean Queens – Kayla Wayland
Mission Slimpossible – Todd Smith
Nirvana Nails – Shelly Kaltenbach
Not Fast, Just Furious – Abigail Zyhowski
Potato Chicks – Faith O’Brien
Potato Chicks II – Cameron Rominski
Revenge of the Herd – Bo McCleary
Scale Slaughterers – Andrew Griebel
Slimpsons – Billy Jenkins
The Chunky Bunch – Brian Renninger
The Haskell House – Matt Bauer
The Sumo Shredders – Toni Forsythe
Withering A-Weigh – Daniele Merryman
Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER: (If this sounds familiar to any of you repeats, this was stated last year and is worth restating every year as it is important for everyone on this journey to hear!)
Understanding more about your wellness and fitness leads to better retention of lifestyle changes. If you gear yourself with the knowledge of how and why things work, compliance and retention often become easier. This doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of time reading and researching, it simply means to occasional take the time to look something up (something of relevance or interest to you personally in wellness/fitness/nutrition). Not that we all sit on Facebook or the internet 24/7, but c’mon….you know you do spend some time each day…when we do find a little time to browse, pass on the random browsing, and put a healthy purpose to it.
Some examples of a few topics that are great to learn a little about: metabolism, benefits of yoga, hydration, best stretches to do each morning, etc.
Tip: Pay attention to the source that you are reading from; not all media is Fact… try articles that are peer-reviewed, or follow .org or .gov websites. Look for valid publications at the bottom of pages.
Positive. Positive. Positivity.
~Kristy
YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH
Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Five results.
No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.
