Lauer, Keystone End Cranberry’s Hopes for KSAC South Crown

KNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – It wasn’t quite Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals, but Keystone’s Emily Lauer shook off an illness to help will her team to a 39-37 win over visiting Cranberry Saturday afternoon that ended the Berries hopes of a KSAC South title.

(Photo of Keystone’s Emily Lauer, whose five points in the final 2:05 helped Keystone rally past Cranberry Saturday. Photo by Chris Rossetti)

“I knew I wasn’t going to let (not feeling well) affect me,” Lauer said. “I just kept going, and I was going to play my hardest.”

Relisten to the game:

Play her hardest she did. Lauer’s defensive effort against Cranberry star Ava Ferringer played a big role in the victory – more on that later – but it was her offensive output in the last two minutes of the game that proved to be the difference.

Lauer scored five of her game-high 14 points in the final 2:05, and her basket at the 2:05 mark gave the Lady Panthers the lead for good, 35-34.

That basket came right out of a Keystone timeout and just 32 seconds after Ferringer hit two free throws to put the Berries in front, 34-33, for the first time in the fourth quarter.

“We were all like if you are open you have to take the shot,” Lauer, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game, said. “We were shooting if we were open, and we were hoping that it went in.”

Ferringer was then whistled for a walk with 1:53 left giving the ball back to Keystone, which took over a minute off the clock before a strange play went the Lady Panthers way.

With 46.8 seconds left, Lauer had the ball tipped away from her with Cranberry’s Kaylie Bruce cover the basketball on the ground in front of the Keystone bench.

A whistle was blown, and after some discussion, the ball was awarded back to Keystone.

An explanation given to us at the time of the play was that the whistle was blown inadvertently, and when the whistle was blown the ball had not ended up in Bruce’s possession yet. By explanation, since the ball was a loose ball when the inadvertent whistle sounded it was to be given back to the last team that had possession of the basketball, which in this case was Keystone.

Lauer said she didn’t know what was going on, but her coach, Josh Almes, had a simple message for his team while the play was being sorted out.

“We were just waiting,” Lauer said. “Coach was like if we are going on defense just don’t foul and we will go from there.”

As it turned out, Keystone didn’t have to worry about that keeping possession of the ball and forcing Cranberry to foul Jozee Weaver with 38 seconds left.

Weaver hit one of two free throws making it a 36-34 lead, and Megan Hadden missed a 3-pointer on the other end forcing the Berries to foul Lauer.

Lauer made it a two-possession game by hitting both free throws with 19.3 seconds left making it 38-34.

After Hadden missed a 3-pointer, Weaver got the rebound but Cranberry got the steal, and Maddie Cornelius hit a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left to make it 38-37, and Cranberry called timeout.

After the timeout, Lauer was able to run all but 8/10th of a second off the clock before getting fouled. She then hit the front end of a one-and-one to set the final score.

“This was a big win,” Lauer said. “From losing to Redbank (Valley Tuesday), we were upset about that. So just coming back and getting this win was good. This was a big step in order to get us going into the playoffs. We needed that win.”

In a game that was all about defense, Lauer’s defense on Ferringer, who entered the game averaging 14.6 ppg, to just eight, her third lowest total of the season (she was held to a season low four points in a win over Keystone Jan. 3). Ferringer didn’t score in the first half and netted six of her points from the free-throw line Saturday.

“I just knew if she got the ball inbounds, I just had to stay straight up and hope that they didn’t call the foul,” Lauer said.

Watch Lauer’s complete postgame interview.

’

Weaver added 10 points and nine rebounds in the win for Keystone, while Hadden had a team-best 11 points, seven in the first quarter, for Cranberry. Bruce grabbed six rebounds and had three points while playing an all-around solid game for the Berries as well.

The win improved Keystone to 14-7 overall and 7-3 in the KSAC South with Cranberry dropping to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in league play.

The loss coupled with Clarion’s 63-38 win over Karns City Saturday ended Cranberry’s hopes for a KSAC South title giving the championship to Redbank Valley.

Keystone closes out the regular season by hosting St. Marys Monday, while Cranberry is at Brookville Monday and at North Clarion Wednesday.

KEYSTONE 39, CRANBERRY 37

Score by Quarters

Cranberry 11 7 6 13 – 37

Keystone 6 9 9 13 – 39

CRANBERRY – 37

Kaylie Bruce 1 1-2 3, Megan Hadden 4 2-2 11, Jenna Reynolds 1 0-0 3, Ava Ferringer 1 6-6 8, Maddie Cornelius 2 0-0 6, Kendell Findley 0 0-0 0, Kaia Dean 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 9-10 37.

KEYSTONE – 39

Emily Lauer 5 3-4 14, Maddie Dunlap 3 0-2 6, Alyssa Dunlap 1 0-0 3, Danae Hurrelbrink 1 0-0 3, Jozee Weaver 4 1-2 10, Natalie Bowser 0 2-4 2, Jess Servey 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-14 39.

Three-pointers: Cranberry4 (Cornelius 2, Hadden, Reynolds). Keystone 4 (Lauer, Alyssa Dunlap, Hurrelbrink, Weaver).

