Notre Dame-Green Pond Beats Brookville at PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Brookville’s time at the PIAA Class 2A dual meet championship came to a close in the consolation bracket third round Saturday with a 41-28 loss to Notre Dame-Green Pond.

(Photo: Colby Whitehill had a pin at 285 pounds for Brookville. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Raiders did get four pins in the match with falls coming from Wyatt Kulik at 152 pounds, Elliot Park at 182 pounds, Nathan Taylor at 220 pounds and Colby Whitehill at 285 pounds. Wyatt Griffin also picked up a 15-3 major decision win at 170 pounds to account for the 28 Brookville points.



Starting at 182 pounds, the match started off well for Brookville, and the Raiders led 18-3 following Whitehill’s pun of Lex Rivera in just eight seconds.

But three pins, two major decisions and two decisions started a run of seven straight wins for Notre Dame that put it up 35-18 after the 145-pound bout.

Reynolds won the team championship with a 34-27 victory over Southern Columbia with Chestnut Ridge taking third with a 36-31 win in the consolation final over Saucon Valley.

NOTRE DAME GREEN POND 41, BROOKVILLE 28

182 pounds; Elliot Park (B) won by fall at 1:36 over Mason Ludlow (Brookville 6-0)

195 pounds: Jason Sine (ND-GP) 10-7 decision over Cole LaBenne (Brookville 6-3)

220 pounds: Nathan Taylor (B) won by fall at 1:48 over Eshan Swartz (Brookville 12-3)

285 pounds: Colby Whitehill (B) won by fall at 0:08 over Lex Rivera (Brookville 18-3)

106 pounds: Evan Maag (ND-GP) 8-6 decision over Cayden Walker (Brookville 18-6)

113 pounds: Brett Ungar (ND-GP) 8-0 major decision over Owen Reinsel (Brookville 18-10)

120 pounds: Bryson Vaugn (ND-GP) won by fall at 3:52 over Brecken Cieleski (Brookville 18-16)

126 pounds: Brandon Chletsos (ND-GP) 14-1 major decision over Brayden Kunselam (Notre Dame- Green Pond 20-18)

132 pounds; Ryan Crookham (ND-GP) won by fall at 0:46 over Josh Popson (Notre Dame- Green Pond 26-18)

138 pounds: Joshua Bauman (ND-GP) 3-0 decision over Parker Fleming (Notre Dame- Green Pond 29-18)

145 pounds: Holden Garcia (ND-GP- won by fall at 2:57 over Coyha Brown (Notre Dame- Green Pond 35-18)

152 pounds: Wyatt Kulik (B) won by fall at 0:42 over Jacob Wehr (Notre Dame- Green Pond 35-24)

160 pounds: Andrew Cerniglia (ND-GP) won by fall at 0:38 over Hayden Kramer (Notre Dame- Green Pond 41-24)

170 pounds: Wyatt Griffin (B) 15-3 major decision over Jared Blobe (Notre Dame- Green Pond 41-28)

