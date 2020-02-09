State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday morning on State Route 38 in Richland Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, 61-year-old Karen D. Alworth, of Parker, and 52-year-old Mark A. Dudzic, of Franklin, were involved in the accident that occurred around 7:18 a.m. on February 7, on Route 38, north of Mullen Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say Alworth was traveling north on Route 38 in a 2013 Honda Accord and Dudzic was traveling south in a 2002 International truck.

As Alworth was traveling through a left hand curse downhill, she lost control of her Honda and slid into the bumper of the truck.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Honda was towed from the scene by Snyder Brothers Towing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.