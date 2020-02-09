Repairs to Railroad Bridge Spanning Route 68 to Begin Wednesday

BUTLER CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Clayton Railroad Construction will be working to repair an overhead railroad bridge spanning Route 68 (Main Street) in Chicora Borough, Butler County, beginning Wednesday, February 12.

The work will maintain the integrity of the bridge’s timber structure and enhance safety for motorists traveling under the bridge.

Work is scheduled to take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the following dates:

• February 12 through February 19

• February 26 through March 4

• March 11 through March 18

• March 25 through April 1

While crews are working, the eastbound lane heading toward Chicora will be closed. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Motorists traveling the area should anticipate minor delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in work zones, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.