SPONSORED: Burger Sunday Is Back at Iron Mountain Grille!
Sunday, February 9, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Burger Sunday is back at Iron Mountain Grille!
Patrons will have the opportunity to try a variety of chef-created specialty burgers.
Iron Mountain Grille has a new menu with a variety of other items to choose.
Sunday hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Iron Mountain Grille is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
For more information, visit http://www.ironmountaingrille.com and the Iron Mountain Grille Facebook page.
