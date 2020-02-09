 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Roast Beef Dinner Special Today

Sunday, February 9, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-123951_10RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Roast Beef Dinner special today – February 9th.

Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:

  • Sunday, February 9th – Roast Beef Dinner
  • Monday, February 10th – Chilli Dogs
  • Tuesday, February 11th – Stuffed Peppers, choice of potato, veggie and side.
  • Wednesday, February 12th – Chicken stir fry, tossed salad, grilled toast.
  • Thursday, February 13th – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parm or roast beef dinner
  • February 14th and 15th – Valentines Special (see below)

VALENTINE’S WEEKEND SPECIALS

Friday:

– Two Fish dinners- $21.95
– Two Ribeye dinners- $26.95
– Two Stuffed Chicken Breast dinners- $18.95
– Two Stuffed Pork Chop dinners- $18.95

Saturday:

2 Ribeye dinners – $26.95
2 Stuffed Chicken Breast dinners – $18.95
2 Stuffed Porkchop dinners – $18.95

Dinners come with a choice of potato, veggie, and side. FREE DESSERT.

Menu is subject to change! To go orders are available.

korner fish

korner-burger

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner-123951_10

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-w-logo_10112019


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.