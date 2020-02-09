SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Roast Beef Dinner Special Today
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Roast Beef Dinner special today – February 9th.
Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:
- Sunday, February 9th – Roast Beef Dinner
- Monday, February 10th – Chilli Dogs
- Tuesday, February 11th – Stuffed Peppers, choice of potato, veggie and side.
- Wednesday, February 12th – Chicken stir fry, tossed salad, grilled toast.
- Thursday, February 13th – Spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parm or roast beef dinner
- February 14th and 15th – Valentines Special (see below)
VALENTINE’S WEEKEND SPECIALS
Friday:
– Two Fish dinners- $21.95
– Two Ribeye dinners- $26.95
– Two Stuffed Chicken Breast dinners- $18.95
– Two Stuffed Pork Chop dinners- $18.95
Saturday:
2 Ribeye dinners – $26.95
2 Stuffed Chicken Breast dinners – $18.95
2 Stuffed Porkchop dinners – $18.95
Dinners come with a choice of potato, veggie, and side. FREE DESSERT.
Menu is subject to change! To go orders are available.
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
