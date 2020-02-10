7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain, mainly before 10am. High near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

