BREAKING NEWS: Brookville Man Charged With Aggravated Assault of 13-Month-Old Child

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old Brookville man following an investigation into alleged child abuse.

On Thursday, February 6, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital after a 13-month-old child was brought into the Emergency Room for bruising and bleeding from the genitals.

Police say following a medical examination, injuries to the child’s ears, eye, hand, buttocks, and genitals were discovered.

According to police, the suspect, the child’s mother’s boyfriend, then admitted to police that he struck the child while babysitting. The man allegedly told police he became upset with the child because the child was screaming.

Police say the man was charged with aggravated assault of a child and other related offenses and was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

