Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Navy Bean Vegetable Soup

Serve this hearty soup on a cold, wintry day!

Navy Bean Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

4 medium carrots, thinly sliced

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

1-1/2 cups dried navy beans

1 envelope vegetable recipe mix

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 cups water

Directions

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first nine ingredients. Stir in water.

~Cover and cook on low until beans are tender, nine to 10 hours. Discard bay leaf.

