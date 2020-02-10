Driver Transported to Clarion Hospital Following Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was transported to Clarion Hospital following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 26-year-old Jose Echavarria-Diaz, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer, traveling on Interstate 80 westbound near the 68.8 mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say Echavarria-Diaz was in the left lane when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The vehicle then ricocheted off the rock embankment and slid forward into the left lane of Interstate 80. It came to a final rest partially in the left lane of the highway and partially on the left shoulder.

Echavarria-Diaz was wearing a seatbelt. He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Rustlers Towing assisted at the scene.

Echavarria-Diaz was charged with a traffic violation.

