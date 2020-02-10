Kristi L. Edmondson, 44, of Oil City, PA. passed away at 6:15 P.M. Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at SugarCreek Station in Franklin.

Born April 16, 1975 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Thomas Hammitt & Joan Kerr Hammitt.

Kristi had worked in Tennessee at Walmart as the produce manager.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family, going to the beach, and making people laugh.

In addition to her mother of Franklin and her father of TN, she is survived by four children, Alexis Prenatt of Oil City, Breanna Andres of Franklin, Gregory Colwell of Franklin, and Brenden Cook of Oil City; three grandchildren, Kyler Craig, Hakeem Andres and John Prenatt III; one brother, Scott Swab of FL; a sister, Angela Hammitt of TN; her Grandmother, Alberta Maier of Oil City; as well as several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Swab.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

