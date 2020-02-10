Lucinda Hare Hunters Featured in National Issue of Rabbit Hunter Magazine

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A group of area hunters are featured in the February 2019 issue of Rabbit Hunter Magazine, a national publication.

Mark Baker, of Cranberry Township, and his son Matt, of Lucinda, and Matt’s beagle, Geronimo, greet people on the cover of the magazine, and the story inside also features Matt’s son Luke, Roy Towner, Nick Ochs, and Joe Ewing, all of Lucinda. Mark and Matt are members of the Big Woods Hare Hunters of the Allegheny.

The article, written and photographed by Joe Ewing, describes in graphic detail the epic adventures of the snowshoe hare hunters of the Allegheny Plateau while pursuing the wily and elusive snowshoe hare in the wild forests of New York’s Adirondack Park with beagles.

The hunters were assisted in their exploits by some of the finest, most highly-trained and capable snowshoe hare hounds around which include Matt’s beagles, Pocahontas and Geronimo, along with Nick’s beagle, Beau and Joe’s beagles, Sidney, Sammie, Music, and Hollie.

Ewing said he was honored to see his photography displayed on the cover and in the full-length article.

