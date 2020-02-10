 

North Clarion Girls, DuBois Boys at Top of Feb. 10 D9Sports.com Hoops Rankings

Monday, February 10, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Bauer and FelixCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – THe North Clarion girls and DuBois boys headline the Feb. 10 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.

(Photos of Mackenzie (left) of North Clarion and Nick Felix (right) of DuBois. Photos by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

With playoff brackets coming out after games this week, these are the final rankings (the rankings have no bearing on the seeding) of the 2020 season.

North Clarion (20-0) stayed on top of the rankings in all six weeks, while DuBois (17-2) is on top for the second straight week.

The rest of the girls’ Top Five includes Punxsutawney (17-3) at No. 2, St. Marys (15-5) at No. 3 and Redbank Valley (16-5) and Coudersport (17-4) tying at No. 4. Kane (11-9) is the only new entrant on the girls’ side coming in at No. 8.

The boys’ Top Five rounds out with Elk County Catholic (20-1) at No. 2, Johnsonburg (14-6) at No. 3, Coudersport (17-3) at No. 4 and Brookville (11-7) at No. 5. Clearfield (12-8) enters the rankings tied at No. 10.

See the full Top 10 at D9Sports.com


