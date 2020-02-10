Police: Inmate at SCI Forest Strikes Another Prisoner in Face with Master Lock

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an assault that occurred at SCI Forest in Jenks Township.

According to police, around 7:45 p.m. on February 2, an inmate struck another prisoner in the face with a master lock tied to a sock.

Police say the second inmate then struck the first inmate in the face with a closed fist.

According to police, both inmates suffered minor injuries, but outside medical treatment was not required.

The investigation is ongoing.

