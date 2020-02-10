State Police Investigating Man Found Deceased in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a man found deceased in Elk Township.

On Saturday, February 8, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a deceased male found inside his residence in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon investigation, the 58-year-old Shippenville man’s death was determined to be of suspected natural causes.

Further investigation is pending.

Shippenville Ambulance and the Clarion County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

