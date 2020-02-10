Thomas F. Fox, 75, of Clarion PA, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 7th, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

Tom was born December 18th, 1944, in Oil City, to the late Frederick R. Fox and Betty Frischmann Fox. He was the third of four children.

Tom graduated from Cranberry High School in 1962. He received his B.S. degree in Mathematics from Penn State University in 1966.

Tom’s career started after college at IBM in upstate New York, when computers took up entire rooms. Moving to California, he worked for Safeway Corporation. He retired in 2000 from Lucent Technologies in New Jersey as a network analyst.

Our beloved Tom had many interests. He enjoyed visiting with his extended Fox, Frischmann, and Kitelinger families. He loved art, opera, architecture, and a wide range of music. Wherever his travels took him, he visited museums, photographed iconic buildings, and attended live musical events of all types.

Tom traveled to many places: Germany, Spain, Morocco, Paris, and Newfoundland, to name a few. He canoed and hiked in many locations in the US, accompanied by his companion of 14 years, Memphis, his rescued coon hound. They were inseparable.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Fox of Alpharetta, GA, a brother, Robert E. Fox of Franklin, PA, and a sister, Jane Fox Tarr and her husband Tim of Clarion. Also surviving are 6 nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and great nephews.

At his request there will be no visitation or services. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please visit Tom’s tribute wall at www.furlongfuneralhome.com and post a message, story, or photo.

