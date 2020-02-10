Two Women Transported to UPMC Northwest Following Route 157 Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two women were transported to UPMC Northwest following a crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:21 a.m. on Friday, February 7, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 157 just east of King’s Highway in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2017 Ford Escape, operated by 44-year-old Jodi A. Heasley, of Cooperstown, was traveling east on State Route 157 when Heasley lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway, and it slid into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Heasley’s vehicle slid into the path of a 2019 Subaru Forester, operated by 61-year-old Carol A. Davis, of Leeper, that was traveling westbound. Davis’s vehicle struck the driver’s side rear wheel area of Heasley’s vehicle, resulting in disabling damage to both vehicles.

Davis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Seneca Fire Department.

Heasley suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC for medical evaluation and possible treatment.

Heasley and Davis were both wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.