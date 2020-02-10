Venango County Man Accused of Choking, Threatening to Kill Woman

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing charges following an incident in which he allegedly choked a woman, slapped her, and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents, on January 31, the Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Kevin Patrick Newton, of Franklin:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:54 p.m. on January 31, Patrolman Gilchrist, of the Franklin Police Department, was dispatched to a residence on Liberty Street in Franklin for a report of a domestic assault. A known female victim reported that Kevin Newton had assaulted her.

The victim stated that she arrived home from work, and Newton was waiting in the residence, showing signs of agitation. She told police that Newton then engaged her in a physical altercation, during which Newton grabbed her by the throat with a tight grip, impeding her blood flow, and then slammed her into a refrigerator. She also reported Newton slapped her in the face with an open hand and pushed her several times while stating he was going to ‘(expletive) kill her,” according to the complaint.

Newton then fled the residence after being told police had been contacted.

At 3:10 a.m. on February 5, Newton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

