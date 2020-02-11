7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow after 2pm, mixing with rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after midnight. Low around 33. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain showers likely before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and 1pm, then snow showers likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Washington’s Birthday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

