Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Caramel Cupcakes

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve these sweet and delicious cupcakes with a scoop of ice cream!

Chocolate Caramel Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 – regular size package chocolate cake mix
24 caramels
3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts
Chocolate frosting and hot caramel ice cream topping
Additional chopped walnuts

Directions

~Prepare cake mix batter according to package directions for cupcakes. Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups one-third full; set remaining batter aside. Bake at 350° for seven to eight minutes (or until top of cupcake appears set).

~Gently press a caramel into each cupcake; sprinkle with chocolate chips and walnuts. Top with remaining batter. Bake 15 to 20 minutes longer (or until a toothpick comes out clean).

~Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Frost with chocolate frosting and drizzle with ice cream topping. Sprinkle with additional walnuts.


