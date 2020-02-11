 

Featured Local Event

Clarion University Art Gallery Exhibition Merges Poetry & Photography

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

1EC3E7B3-5AFD-463D-A810-3DD0BFDF639B_1_201_aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two sons of West Virginia left their homes when they went to colleges and traveled different paths through life, paths that converged on Thursday night at the Clarion University Art Gallery.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Byron Hoot and Greg Clary.)

The reception offered the first glimpse of Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions: a collection of photography by Greg Clary and poetry by Byron Hoot. The two are also publishing a book through Amazon.com that features 55 of their photos and poems.

Clary, a professor emeritus of rehab and human services at Clarion University, pursued his interest in photography and poetry in retirement. Clary has spent his entire life in Appalachia. Born and raised in Turkey Creek, West Virginia, he resides in Sligo.

Hoot was born and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, and lived there until he went to college, a 12-year excursion. He never returned to West Virginia but he never left it. Appalachia, the hills and streams, the people, his memory of those first 18 years are deeply embedded. He now lives in northwestern Pennsylvania…still in Appalachia continuing his work as a published poet.

Byron Hoot reading a poem with a photo in the background.

Byron Hoot reading a poem with a photo in the background.

“After retirement, my wife Cass enrolled me into a creative nonfiction workshop in Pittsburgh, and I got involved in met some people who are writers,” said Clary at the reception.

“I was also taking photographs, and that was a lot of fun. I can tell you a story about each one of these images, where I was, and what I was doing. What I found was sometimes driving down the road, and I look over and I see something and I think that’d be a nice picture. Cass would say do you want to turn around. Not one time has she ever said no, we don’t have time.”

Clary and Hoot met at meetings and workshops throughout the region.

“We went to a writer’s get-together in Brookville, and he comes up afterward and says why don’t you send me some of your photos, and I’ll write some poems and see what we got,” Clary continued. “So, the first one we did was right here on the wall called Sanctuary of Fog and this elk in the fog. He sent the poem back the next day, and I thought it was like a grand slam home run.”

Clary continued sending photos, and Hoot returned his interpretive poems.

“It’s been great to work with Byron. He’s a wonderful poet who does all the hard work as far as I’m concerned. I just take pictures.”

Clarion University Art Gallery Manager Kaersten Colville-Woodruff managed the opening and curated the exhibit.

Clarion English faculty and poet Phil Terman introduced the event.

Sanctuary of Fog- Photo by Greg Clary.

Sanctuary of Fog – Photo by Greg Clary.

“Sanctuary of Fog” by Byron Hoot

Sometimes you stumble into a sanctuary

unaware and some old, ancient form

of divinity ghosts into your vision

and you’re suddenly worshiping the moment

you’re in because there’s nothing else to do

but stand in slight fear, which is but

a term of all when

God was an elk in the mist looking

out, into you before it steps slowly,

suddenly out of sight the way the divine

likes to leave you with the certainty

scene and no words adequate

so you’re silence to proclaim the sanctuary

you’ve just been in as a fog follows

the elk and disappearing

and you recognize the trail you’re on


