Daniel Manning Shaw, 71, of Seneca, died peacefully Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Oil City on January 4, 1949 to the late Manning and Marie (Leicht) Shaw.

Mr. Shaw served in the U.S. Navy with the Naval Air Survival Equipment 2nd Class, from 1969 through 1973.

He was of the catholic faith, and attended St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the companionship of his labs.

Mr. Shaw was employed by Electralloy, Oil Well Supply Co., and Voyten Electric, until he became disabled.

He was married on June 14, 1969 to the former Linda Jean Parson, and she survives. They celebrated fifty years of marriage.

Also surviving are two sons: Bryan James Shaw and his fiancé Jamie Markle of Seneca; and Brenton L. Shaw and his partner Stephany Miller of Erie; his grandchildren: Kayla Hughes of Seneca, Jered Hughes and his wife Emily of West Virginia, Breann Shaw of Seneca, Nathan Shaw and his wife Madison of Louisiana, Hunter Shaw of Franklin, and Taylor Shaw of Franklin; and four great-grandchildren: Heavenligh, Novah, Corbin, and Rowan.

Dan is also survived by his brother, Calvin Shaw and his wife Nora of Pymatuning; three sisters: Jean Hess of Maine, Lorretta Amsdell and her husband Barry of Boca Raton, Florida, and Karen Shaw Prescott of Florida; a brother-in-law, Rick Parson and wife Mary of Franklin; his mother-in-law, Jean Burgdorfer Parson Moller of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Manning and Marie Shaw, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Baker.

There will be no visitation.

A celebration of his life will be held by his family in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

