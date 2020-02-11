Higgins, Byers Lead North Clarion Boys to Senior Night Win Over Venango Catholic

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – On Senior Night at North Clarion, seniors Matson Higgins and Bryce Byers combined to score 41 points to lead the Wolves past visiting Venango Catholic, 82-42, in KSAC North action.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Matson Higgins. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

Higgins scored 19 of his team-high 26 points in the first quarter while hitting five first-quarter 3-pointers to help the Wolves (14-7 overall, 7-3 KSAC North) take a 31-12 lead after eight minutes.

Byers added a career-high 15 points for North Clarion, while fellow seniors Drew Gatesman (eight points, six rebounds), Devon Walters (four points, five assists), Chance Schmader (six points, four assists) and Jacob Bauer (six points) also all contributed to the victory.

Andrew Burda scored a game-high 28 points for Venango Catholic (0-21, 0-9).

