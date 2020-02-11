Kerri Rae Wilkinson, 32, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1987 in Oil City and was the daughter of Philip P. and Sheila R. Hall Wilkinson, both of whom survive.

Kerri graduated from Oil City High School, where she was a cheerleader and also a basketball player. She was a talented gymnast and also had a knack for the 3 point shot in basketball.

She attended Mercyhurst University, where she pursued an Associate’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. She later attended Clarion University.

Kerri loved spending time with her children, and was a very creative mother, teaching her children arts and crafts and actively engaging in her children’s play. She also enjoyed spending time at the Oil City Boat Club during the summers, involving herself in boating, fishing, jet skiing, and other river activities. She was a supporter of Pittsburgh sports teams.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by 4 children: Eva, Eli, Callen, and Aria. She is also survived by her sibling and best friend, Kell Wilkinson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kerri was preceded in death by a son, Jayce, and maternal grandparents Robert and Shirley Hall, and paternal grandparents William and Agnes Wilkinson.

In Honor of Kerri’s memory, the family asks that others practice kindness and understanding through paying it forward with good deeds and acts of good will towards others.

A private memorial service in celebration of Kerri’s life will be held at the family’s convenience.

Donations in Kerri’s name can be sent to the Oil City Boat Club or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

