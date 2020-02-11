Kimblin A. Hansen, age 60, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020.

Born June 11, 1959 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Betty Lou Best Huffman of Shippenville and the late William G. Huffman.

Kimblin graduated from Keystone High School in 1978.

She married Jimmy W. Hansen in October of 2002, and he survives.

Kimblin was the office manager for Huffman Lumber Company and was an EMT for Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

She was a member of the Hope Rising Church in Clarion, and Pennsylvania Gun Owners.

Kimblin was a volunteer for SAFE, Charitable Deeds and Services, and Big Brothers and Sisters.

She enjoyed kayaking, bicycling, and serving the Lord.

In addition to her mother and husband, Kimblin is survived by a daughter, Lael Schill (Brad) of Venus; a stepson, Matt Hansen (Tara) of Julesburg, Colorado and two granddaughters: Cazmeria Schill and Krysta Schill.

She is also survived by a brother, Scott Huffman (Nancy) of Shippenville; sister, Amy Martin (Timmy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and two step grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Hope Rising Church, 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, with Pastor Harry Hoff officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Kimblin’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be sent to the funeral home to help defray expenses at William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box F, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox, PA 16232 or online at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com/payments.

