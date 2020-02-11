Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 10 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 65, Kane 50

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 82, Venango Catholic 42

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 58, Harmony 56

NON-CONFERENCE

Bucktail 59, Galeton 45

Cameron County 55, DuBois Central Catholic 30

Ridgway 50, Smethport 33

Williamson 83, Northern Potter 61

Clearfield 66, Punxsutawney 35

DuBois 80, West Shamokin 49

Clarion 54, Brockway 41

Tyrone 67, St. Marys 57

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 35, Brockway 31

KSAC NORTH

Venango Catholic 37, Forest Area 34

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 66, Harmony 45

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Central-Martinsburg 66, Clearfield 22

NON-CONFERENCE

Wellsboro 64, Port Allegany 57, overtime

Kane 44, Smethport 24

St. Marys 42, Keystone 31

Brookville 63, Cranberry 44

