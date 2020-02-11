 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 10 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 65, Kane 50

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 82, Venango Catholic 42

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 58, Harmony 56

NON-CONFERENCE

Bucktail 59, Galeton 45
Cameron County 55, DuBois Central Catholic 30
Ridgway 50, Smethport 33
Williamson 83, Northern Potter 61
Clearfield 66, Punxsutawney 35
DuBois 80, West Shamokin 49
Clarion 54, Brockway 41
Tyrone 67, St. Marys 57

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 35, Brockway 31

KSAC NORTH

Venango Catholic 37, Forest Area 34

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 66, Harmony 45

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Central-Martinsburg 66, Clearfield 22

NON-CONFERENCE

Wellsboro 64, Port Allegany 57, overtime
Kane 44, Smethport 24
St. Marys 42, Keystone 31
Brookville 63, Cranberry 44


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.