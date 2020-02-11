Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 10 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 65, Kane 50
KSAC NORTH
North Clarion 82, Venango Catholic 42
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 58, Harmony 56
NON-CONFERENCE
Bucktail 59, Galeton 45
Cameron County 55, DuBois Central Catholic 30
Ridgway 50, Smethport 33
Williamson 83, Northern Potter 61
Clearfield 66, Punxsutawney 35
DuBois 80, West Shamokin 49
Clarion 54, Brockway 41
Tyrone 67, St. Marys 57
GIRLS
AML
Ridgway 35, Brockway 31
KSAC NORTH
Venango Catholic 37, Forest Area 34
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 66, Harmony 45
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Central-Martinsburg 66, Clearfield 22
NON-CONFERENCE
Wellsboro 64, Port Allegany 57, overtime
Kane 44, Smethport 24
St. Marys 42, Keystone 31
Brookville 63, Cranberry 44
