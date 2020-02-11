Pat A. Stenger, age 84, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born May 15, 1935 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Lillian (Losey) Heinz.

In 1996 she married Jack L. Stenger who died in 2000. Pat spent much of her life working with mentally challenged adults in Pittsburgh until she retired. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Tionesta and Forest Grange #853, also in Tionesta.

Surviving are three daughters, Debora J. Morobitto and her husband Richard of Tionesta with whom Pat resided; Susan L. Meissner and her husband James of Pittsburgh; Lillian E. Lubiw and her husband George of West View, PA. Two sons, Ronald A. Harper of Pittsburgh; Ralph O. Harper Jr. and his wife Susan of Florida. There are several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. A sister, Rosemary DelPino of Baden, PA. Son-in-law Raymond Hollinger of Aliquippa, PA. A very dear lifelong friend since high school also survives, Virginia Kryle, also of West View.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia L. Hollinger.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Jaden’s Catering, 4727 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Rhonda O’Brien, her granddaughter, officiating.

Pat and her husband Jack will be buried together at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice and Extended Care, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

The family would like to thank the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice and Extended Care for their kindness and gracious service.

