Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident in Kingsley Township

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Kingsley Township on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, a hit-and-run crash occurred in the parking lot of Cougar Bob’s Tavern in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2018 Subaru Legacy was legally parked and unattended in the parking lot of Cougar Bob’s Tavern when an unknown vehicle traveling in the parking lot struck the left rear of the Subaru, causing damage.

According to police, as of this time there are not witnesses or solvability factors available.


