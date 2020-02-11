Police Respond to Hit and Run Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to police, around 10:13 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound two miles east of Exit 53 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by 57-year-old David A. Brott, of Ranson, West Virginia, was traveling east in the left lane when the vehicle slowed down and was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Brott pulled off to the side of the roadway, but the second vehicle continued traveling east.

Brott was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say the Brott was unable to provide a description of the other vehicle involved.

