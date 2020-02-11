 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Respond to Hit and Run Crash in Beaver Township

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.

According to police, around 10:13 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound two miles east of Exit 53 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by 57-year-old David A. Brott, of Ranson, West Virginia, was traveling east in the left lane when the vehicle slowed down and was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Brott pulled off to the side of the roadway, but the second vehicle continued traveling east.

Brott was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say the Brott was unable to provide a description of the other vehicle involved.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.