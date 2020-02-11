Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to police, around 9:14 a.m. on Friday, February 7, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near the mile marker 48.8 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 64-year-old Sharon Curry, of Chicago, Illinois, was traveling east in the left lane when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a guide rail on the southern side of the roadway. The vehicle then rebounded back across the roadway and struck a guide rail on the north side of the roadway.

Curry was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

