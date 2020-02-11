Richard James Healy Jr., 76 of Villa Hills, KY left his earthly life on Sunday from complications related to a recent terminal illness.

He was born in Franklin, PA on November 12, 1943 to Richard and Dolly Healy. Richard “Dick” was the oldest of six siblings.

As a child, he grew up in Oil City, Pennsylvania where he enjoyed spending time outside in the creeks and waterways near the family home.

It may have been this love of the outdoors that drove him to kayak the waterways of Northern Kentucky later in life.

He met his wife of 49 years; Joanne (Huber) Healy, in 1965 at a dance at University of Pittsburgh campus and later married in 1970. This union started life-long memories of almost 50 years.

It was after moving to the Cincinnati area, they began their family by having two children; Mark and Matthew. Dick made time for his children and wanted the best for them in all they did. Always accepting and encouraging, while guiding them into adulthood. Dick once again expanded his realm of family as his children married and grandchildren came along. He was always at the ready to brag of Caroline’s soccer achievements and show pictures of the twins; Michael and Kate.

He had an array of friends, many from swimming club memberships over the years. He never stopped gaining friends and recently started forming bonds at Silverlake Family Fitness through Pickleball.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of Pittsburgh and later received an MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati. He had a passion for learning and was always eager to enroll in various coursers and classes throughout his life. After the Navy, his career began in Cincinnati with a position with Proctor & Gamble and ended with retirement from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown. Postretirement, he continued his love of learning by playing guitar, painting and many other hobbies and activities.

He served in the United States Navy as a Naval Officer aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Wasp. He was proud to have served his country and often spoke about the places he visited while serving. Anyone that knew him well, probably heard him say that cruising the Mediterranean Sea was a “pretty good gig”. He received the rank of Lieutenant in the Navy. His love of sailing continued by taking his children at a young age to lakes in the area. Later in life, he traveled the coast of Maine on a multiday schooner adventure.

Dick was the loving husband of wife Joanne (Huber) Healy, father of two children Mark (Leisa) Healy, Matt (Jamie) Healy. Grandfather to Caroline, Kate, and Michael. He also leaves behind brothers Jack (Kathleen) Healy, Bill Healy, and sister Bonnie Healy. He left in-laws Chick (Juanita) Huber, John (Eileen) Huber, Bob (Lorie) Huber, and Carol (Tom) Bertan. Many other nieces and nephews as well as friends will also miss him.

In Lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Pancreatic Cancer Research 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.

