SPONSORED: Enter to Win Free Dog Food at J&J Feeds and Needs
Head on over to J&J Feeds and Needs and enter to win a 50 pounds of dog food FREE!
During the month of February, at J&J Feeds and Needs in Brookville and Shippenville, all dog food will be $2 off retail price. What’s better yet is, every purchase of 30 pounds or more gets you entered in a drawing to win a 50-pound bag for free!
In order to win, contestants must:
1. Purchase 1 bag of dog food that weighs 30 pounds or more.
2. Mention this article at the time of purchase.
3. Like and Share J&J Feeds and Needs original Facebook post below.
Once all requirements are met, your name and number will be taken, and you will be entered for a chance to win a FREE 50 POUND BAG OF DOG FOOD at either J&J’s Shippenville or Brookville Location! Contest ends February 29th
Visit J&J Feeds and Needs on their Facebook page or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.