SPONSORED: Washington House Offering Prime Rib Special for Valentine’s Day
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Washington House is offering a Prime Rib special for Valentine’s Day!
Two prime rib sandwiches with one large french fry for only $16.99 plus tax – “in-house only.”
Each sandwich is filled with 8 ounces of thin-sliced prime rib with sauteed mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise.
The special will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14.
Please call 814-354-2929 for reservations.
Washington House is located at 19298 Route 208, Fryburg, PA 16326.
