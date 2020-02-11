Stanley Allan Bashline, age 59, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home following a sudden illness.

Born November 20, 1960, he was a son of the late Paul and Helen Manross Bashline.

He was a 1979 graduate of Keystone High School

Survivors include three sons: Shawn A. Bashline (Rachel) of Telford; Aaron P. Bashline (Katelyn) of Owings Mills, Maryland and Nathan R. Bashline of Harleysville; two grandchildren: Laurelyn R. Bashline and Jordan C. Bashline.

Stanley is also survived by a brother, Vern E. Bashline (Donna) of Shippenville and a nephew, Matthew Bashline of Emlenton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Michael, and a nephew Scotty.

Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Grimes, pastor of the Pine City United Methodist Church, officiating over the services.

Interment will follow in the Pine City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Stanley’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

