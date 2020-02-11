State Police Calls: Theft Incidents, Forgery, DUIs

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an identity theft from a 49-year-old Knox woman that occurred between 9:52 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, and resulted in the recovery of a MacBook Pro.

Pickpocket Theft in Clarion Township

According to police, between 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, a 30-year-old Clarion man’s smartphone was stolen while he was a patron at Club Blue on State Route 66 in Clarion Township.

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft from a 60-year-old Williamsport man that occurred at the Clarion Mall in Monroe Township between 7:23 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.

Theft in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a location on Irwin Street and River Street in Tionesta Borough around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, February 10.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined a box containing various medications was stolen from outside the victim’s residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Forgery in Clarion Township

Around 1:17 p.m. on Monday, February 3, Clarion-based State Police became aware of a fraud/forgery incident that occurred in Clarion Township on January 23 involving a 92-year-old male victim from Clarion.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Clarion Borough

Around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at South Street and South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Police say upon contact, the driver of the vehicle was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI Crash in Ashland Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Bus Mong Road in Ashland Township at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 9.

According to police, through investigation, the driver, Amanda Reed, of Knox, “was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.”

The investigation is ongoing.

