Teen Transported to Clarion Hospital Following One Vehicle Crash on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen was transported to Clarion Hospital by ambulance following a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Farmington Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66 just west of North Country National Scenic Trail in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by a known 16-year-old female from Tiona, Pa., was traveling north on Route 66 when it crossed over the center line and the southbound lane and struck the dirt embankment along the southbound ditch with its front bumper. The vehicle then came to a final rest in the ditch.

The teen driver was not injured.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old female from Clarendon, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The driver was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.