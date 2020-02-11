Venango Catholic Girls Beat Forest Area for First Win; Keystone Falls to St. Marys

OIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Emmy Ekis and Mariah Wessell helped Venango Catholic capture its first win of the season with a 37-34 win over visiting Forest Area in KSAC North action.

(Photo of Venango Catholic’s Emmy Ekis, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Lady Vikings first win of the year Monday. Photo by Lori Blauser)

The Lady Vikings (1-17 overall, 1-8 KSAC North) trailed 34-33 with about 1:3o to play when Ekis stole the ball toward the top of the key and went coast-to-coast to give Venango Catholic the lead.

Then with a minute left, Ekis came away with another steal and passed it to Wessell whose layup made it a three-point lead.

Ekis had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while adding three steals and a blocked shot. Wessell chipped in nine points and two steals, and Hope Winger had six points and 11 rebounds.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area (1-20, 1-8) with 15 points with Megan Clow adding 12.

ST. MARYS 42, KEYSTONE 31

KNOX, Pa. – Holding Keystone to just one third-quarter point, St. Marys overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat the Lady Panthers, 42-31.

Keystone (14-8) led 16-13 at halftime but was outscored 11-1 in the third quarter by the Lady Dutch (16-5) thanks in part to 3-pointers from Lauren Eckert and Allison Schlimm and four points from Isabelle Caskey.

Kaylee Muccio led St. Marys with 12 points, Schlimm and Samantha Hayes each scored eight points and Caskey added six.

Freshman Natalie Bowser paced Keystone with 12 points with Emily Lauer adding nine and Danae Hurrelbrink eight.

