Venango County Woman Faces Charges for Kicking, Slapping Two-Year-Old Child

VENANGO CO., Pa. (ETY) – A Venango County woman is facing criminal charges following an incident in which she allegedly kicked and struck a two-year-old child, leaving a welt on his back and a “goose egg” on his head.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Courtney Kaylee Hagan, of Franklin.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:23 p.m. on Monday, February 10, Patrolman Wagner, of the Franklin Police Department, was dispatched to a residence on Pacific Street for a report of a domestic incident involving a mother and a child.

The complaint states Ptlm. Wagner arrived on the scene and found Courtney Hagan “yelling and screaming” at another known woman. Once Hagan and the other woman were separated, Ptlm. Wagner noted a two-year-old child with a “fresh welt of a partial hand print” on the lower left side of his back.

The child had a large “goose egg” in the center of his forehead, approximately one inch in diameter, which protruded approximately three-quarters of an inch from his head. The child also had a scratch under this right eye. Both injuries were warm to the touch, raised, and red and pink in color, with no deep bruising, noting the injuries were new and not from a previous injury, according to the complaint.

It was reported that Hagan was seen by a second known woman kicking the two-year-old child while the child attempted to crawl up on her lap, knocking the child down and causing him to strike his head and face on a wooden stand. During an argument between Hagan and the first known woman, Hagan reportedly punched a wall several times in anger, approached the two-year-old victim, who was being held by the second known woman and hit the child on the back of the head “out of rage, with no other reason.” Hagan then allegedly open hand slapped this child on the lower back. The second known woman was then able to separate herself and the child from Hagan and called the police, the complaint indicates.

Hagan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, February 10, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

