Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

Many Opportunities

All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries has immediate staffing opportunities in Venango, Clarion and surrounding counties.

Opportunities consist of short-term temporary assignments, Long term assignments and short term transitioning to long term assignments.

Assignments range from general labor to professional positions.

ASTI’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments

Full-Time RN

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now searching for a full-time RN for our Hospice team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The candidate best fit for this position is well-organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

Recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM – 4:00PM; Rotating Weekends, Evenings, and Holidays

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, and Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

Bartender and Server

Ramada by Wyndham Clarion

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Bartender and Server.

We are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Compensation includes salary and tips.

Responsibilities;

Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons

Interact with customers, take orders and serve snacks and drinks

Assess customers’ needs and preferences and make recommendations

Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails

Plan and present bar menu

Check customers’ identification and confirm it meets the legal drinking age

Restock and replenish bar inventory and supplies

Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience

Comply with all food and beverage regulations

Skills:

Resume and proven working experience as a bartender

Excellent knowledge of in mixing, garnishing and serving drinks

Computer literacy

Positive attitude and excellent communication skills

Ability to keep the bar organized, stocked and clean

Job Type:

Part-time

Experience:

Bartending: 1 year (Preferred)

Serving: 1 year (Preferred)

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Additional Compensation:

Tips

Typical start time:

4PM

Typical end time:

10PM

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply at Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

Part-Time Speech Therapist

Ramada by Wyndham Clarion

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Line Cook/Prep Cook.

Experience:

Line cook: 1 year (Preferred)

Restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)

Job Duties:

Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner

Follow recipes and presentation specifications

Operate standard kitchen equipment safely and efficiently

Clean and maintain station in practicing good safety and sanitation

Assist with the cleaning and organization of kitchen and equipment

Restock items as needed throughout the shift

Adhere to all sanitation and food production codes

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply for position at the Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time Speech Therapist

Next Step Therapy

Next Step Therapy is seeking candidates for a part-time speech therapist.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about helping young children reach their full potential. Services are provided in homes & in multiple counties through the early intervention program and in our outpatient clinic.

A Master’s Degree and PA License as a speech therapist is preferred although we will consider candidates who are in their Clinical Fellowship Year (CFY). Reliable transportation and favorable results on FBI, Childline and PA clearances are also required.

Next Step Therapy offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefits package for full-time employees, and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to info@nextsteptherapy.net by February 17, 2020.

Department Clerk III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III position for our Human Services Clerical Department.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr

Job objective: To perform specialized departmental clerical duties and responsibilities within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 02/12/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Hot Line Cooks

Allegheny Grille

Hot line cooks for hire at the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

Must be able to work weekends and evenings.

Pay is commensurate with experience.

Stop and fill out an application or email resume to jamesmarron@alleghenygrille.com

Social Media Manager

Explore Your Town, Inc.

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and The Explore Radio Network, has an immediate opening for a full-time Social Media Manager.

JOB TITLE: Social Media Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Social Media Manager will report directly to the Editor and perform various social media related duties. Additional technical duties will also be assigned.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Produce digital content to be used on social media

– Publish content on various social media channels

– Use strategic methods to help grow social media audience

– Ensure effective execution of social media marketing strategies

– Produce reports

– Stay up to date on the latest social media trends and best practices.

MORE INFO

CDL Program Instructor

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. is currently seeking a part-time CDL Program Instructor based out of our Brookville, PA location.

A few functions of the position include but are not limited to:

Train, supervise and evaluate the performance of assigned students

Observe legal and defensive driving practices

Maintain current knowledge of program rules, regulations, and requirements

To be considered for this position, applicants must meet all state and federal driver qualifications – holding a current PA Class A commercial driving license and medical card. Previous teaching experience is preferred but not required.

If you are a determined individual who needs little to no supervision and is looking for a position where you can have an impact on the trucking industry, we would like to hear from you!

Please contact HR Generalist, Denise Hoover, at 814-913-1565, or stop in, to fill out an application!

Facilities Manager

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Facilities Manager.

This individual would be responsible for assuring routine maintenance of owned and rented properties, assist the CEO in requesting bids for construction projects, supervise maintenance/housekeeping contractors and supply room assistant, and function as coordinator for ordering, distributing and monitoring usage of all clinical supplies.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of building maintenance needs and safety issues

Ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individual a plus

Medium – High level of computer experience a must

Experience in general office work highly preferred

High school graduate or equivalent

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Truck & Trailer Specialist

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a rewarding career opportunity for a full-time Truck & Trailer Specialist, based out of their Brookville, PA terminal.

As a Truck & Trailer Specialist, you would be responsible for performing preventative maintenance per our company policy, as well as performing repairs on trucks, trailers, and other equipment.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, which include:

Low cost Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

WEEKLY direct deposit

Low-cost uniforms

Job Security

A place to call HOME!

If you are looking to work for a small, family-owned and operated company, where we are committed to safety, then Barber Trucking is the company for you!

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

Contact them today at 814-913-1565, or stop in to fill out an application.

Accounting Clerk/ Office Manager

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.

Utility/Excavating Contractor is seeking a full-time Accounting Clerk/Office Manager with an excellent work ethic.

Applicant must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Adobe. Hours are M-F 8-5.

We offer a competitive wage, health insurance, and retirement.

Resumes will be accepted by email at HR@mealyinc.com, mail or hand delivery to: Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc., 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353.

No phone calls please.

County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) Multiple Positions

County of Clarion

​Want to make a difference in a child’s life? The County of Clarion currently has immediate openings for:

County Caseworker 3 – Foster Care Coordinator

County Caseworker 3 – Quality Assurance Coordinator

They offer a supportive work environment, an excellent benefit package and opportunities for career advancement.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application with detailed work experience along with a copy of college transcripts. County applications can be found at http://www.co.clarion.pa.us/jobs/Pages/openings.aspx

Candidates must meet all Civil Service Requirements of the position and obtain required clearances prior to starting employment with the position.

Applications and transcripts can be submitted online to tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

Applications can also be mailed or delivered to:

County of Clarion

Department of Employee Relations

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

CLOSING DATE: FEBRUARY 10, 2020

Salary

RANGE: $29,972.90 – $32,777.43

Eligibility All Candidates:

One year of experience as a County Caseworker 2 OR

A bachelors degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency OR

Any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice or other related social sciences.

Venango County Service Coordinators

Venango County

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($14.10/hr.) and Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) plus $750 sign-on bonuses and, upon qualification, future retention bonuses. Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

For both positions, the caseworker exam must be successfully completed. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Qualified candidates must also pass an interview.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Warehouse Worker

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper is currently seeking a motivated person to join their production team.

An opportunity exists in Kahle’s Kitchens’ warehouse and packaging department for an organized individual interested in the packaging, preparation and shipment of furniture grade cabinets.

Duties will include lifting, packaging, truck loading and documenting shipments.

Candidates must be 18 years of age, able to lift 100 pounds, and be on their feet for extended periods of time.

Experience is preferred but not necessary. Pay is relative to experience. A physical and drug test may be administered. Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an E.O.E.

Please apply in person at:

Kahle’s Kitchens

7488 Route 36

Leeper, PA 16233

Fiscal Operations Officer I

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Fiscal Operations Officer I for their Human Services Fiscal Department.

Position involves handling the fiscal operations of assigned County Human Services programs by developing and maintaining accurate accounting records.

Starting salary: $16.70/hr. Competitive benefits package including employer-paid individual coverage for medical and dental and employer-paid family vision coverage. Excellent pension plan.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

Candidates must successfully pass an interview. During the interview process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered for this position. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by the deadline listed below. Late applications will not be considered. County applications are also available at and must be returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 01/31/20. Job qualifications and job summary are available online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring full and part time Direct Support Professionals, starting at $12.50/hr!

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals to support people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities. If you are looking for a career that allows you to have fun, experience new things and to work for amazing people while helping them to achieve their goals, becoming a DSP is the job for you!

Benefits include:

-Starting wage $12/50/hr.

-Medical coverage for full time employees after probationary period.

-Paid leave after probationary period.

-Great mileage reimbursement.

-Full and part-time positions available.

-The opportunity to make a difference!

Qualifications:

– High school diploma or equivalent.

– Acceptable clearances and drug screening.

– Must be 21 years of age or older.

– Must possess a valid Driver’s License.

– Must have reliable transportation.

– Willing to work a variety of shifts

Apply via the following:

-Call to schedule an interview (814)-226-7033 Ext 308

-Email resume to cboden@thearcclarion.org

-Visit our website www.thearcclarion.org

– Submit an application at our office 1064 E Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Multiple Auto Body Positions at Randy and Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body

Randy & Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora has openings for the following positions:

Auto Damage Appraiser

Collision Body Technician

Shop Manager

Mechanic

Refinish Technician

Detail Technician

Maintenance

Hourly or flat rate, benefits, air conditioned/heated shop, & continuing training provided- ready for immediate start.

Call 724-282-2933, email resume to info@randyandbobs.com, or apply online at www.randyandbobs.com/careers.

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Multiple Positions

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1(814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits: sign on bonus, paid vacations & holiday, weekly direct deposit, medical, dental, new trucks, 401k, home on weekends.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Life Skills Worker II in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88 per hour

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for a $1000 Sign-On Bonus.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Apply online at HERE.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Mental Health Worker in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $14.55 – 23.40 per hour

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus and $5000 Student Loan Repayment

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

Automotive Mechanic

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Mechanic.

This position includes state inspections, oil changes, general maintenance, and assisting the Head Mechanic.

This could also include towing and service calls.

A valid driver’s license and state inspection license is required.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Automotive Estimator

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an automotive estimator.

An appraiser’s license is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred.

Gatesman Autobody is looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits are available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, and weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Service Coordinator III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator III positions for their PIC (Protective Intake Crisis) Unit which is located at 1 Dale Avenue in Franklin, PA.

Starting salary: $15.55/hr. They provide to full-time employees sign-on and retention bonuses, employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours.

Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 01/15/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has an opening for a Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift.

Job Summary:

The purpose of this position is to become proficient at inspection, diagnosing, adjusting, repairing and maintaining heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light; medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly non-exempt position will work under direct supervision of Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile equipment.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed, including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work non-traditional hours including day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel is required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must have a valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer State Inspection License

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must have some knowledge and competency in each of the following: troubleshooting techniques, hydraulic principles and systems, power and drive train principles, machine electronics, cutting and welding processes, fuel systems.

Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer one year of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Preferred Mack Brakes – PM Service

Preferred Hydraulics

Preferred CDL

Preferred PA Inspection

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop or field environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to wear all required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

Hairstylist (Cosmetologist or Barber)

George’s Barber Shop

Join our team at George’s Barber Shop, located on Main Street in Clarion.

Now hiring a hairstylist (Cosmetologist or Barber)

Apply within at 607 Main Street Clarion or send resume to casbarber22@gmail.com



Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has an opening for a 2nd Shift Field Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work with direct and indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild minor system failures on mobile equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular travel to regional job sites is required.

May require periodic travel and overnight stay outside of region.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Valid drivers license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in each or working to become proficient in a majority of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Engine Electronics

Hydraulics

Machine Electronics

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Work in shop or field environments with exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, noise, confined spaces and inclement weather conditions.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

