Woman Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred early Monday morning in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66 just south of Sheffield Junction Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2007 Lincoln Continental MKZ, operated by 25-year-old Kassaundra R. Perez, of Kane, was traveling south on State Route 66 when the vehicle lost traction on the snow covered roadway and began to slide in the southbound lane toward the right shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle continued approximately 140 feet until it came to a final rest in the southbound ditch facing west.

Perez suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Kane Community Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Perez was charged with a traffic violation.

