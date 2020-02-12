7 Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of snow between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow before 11pm, then rain and sleet between 11pm and 1am, then rain after 1am. Low around 33. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain and snow before 10am, then snow likely between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 1pm. High near 38. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

