Area Man Behind Bars After Breaking into Scrubgrass Twp. House, Repeatedly Punching Man

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars following an incident on Sunday in which he allegedly broke into a woman’s house, refused to leave, and then attacked a man who tried to escort him out.

Court documents indicate 33-year-old Shawn Matthew Jackson, of Oil City, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 11:54 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, on Sunday, February 9.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 9, Trooper Barnhill, of the Franklin-based State Police, was dispatched to investigate a possible domestic incident on Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township.

According to the complaint, on February 9, Shawn Matthew Jackson arrived at a known woman’s residence and refused to leave after being instructed to do so “at least ten times.” Jackson then allegedly attempted to enter the residence through multiple doors and finally broke into the side door using his body weight to force the door open.

The complaint states that once Jackson was inside the residence, he attempted to talk to the victim about their previous relationship and allegedly failed to leave when told to do so numerous more times.

The victim’s mother and father then arrived at the scene. Jackson allegedly continued to refuse to leave after being told again by both the victim and her father. The victim’s father then grabbed Jackson by the arm and told him, “it’s time to leave,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Jackson then struck the victim’s father in the head and face numerous times with closed fists.

The complaint notes Jackson later called and texted the victim’s cell phone, left a voicemail explaining how sorry he was and said the same thing in a text message.

Jackson was also interviewed by police.

The complaint states he admitted the victim told him to leave, and he used his body to break into the residence, then assaulted the victim’s father.

