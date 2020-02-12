Clarion County Readies New DA Offices

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning approved a number of personnel actions, contracts, and reported that the move to a new district attorney office has started.

(PHOTO: Maintenance Chief John Stiglitz takes some last-minute measurements for Commissioner Ted Tharan.)

“Maintenance is moving them right now, but they won’t totally be out of the Liberty Street office until next week,” said Tharan. “Evidence will be moved separately from the old office.”

The five-person County maintenance crew undertook a complete renovation of the former chiropractic office located at 514 Liberty Street (adjacent to the Clarion Borough Municipal Parking Lot) following its purchase in September. In addition to the extensive work, security aspects were instituted throughout the building, basement, and garage that will serve as CNET headquarters.

The DA staff consists of nine members, including CNET.

“There are four offices that run out of the District Attorney Office. The DA, CNET, Drug Task Office, and the County Detectives,” said Tharan. “It’s important that the building remains secure and confidential and remains county property.”

Clarion County is responsible for providing office space for the district attorney. That space could be located in the Clarion County Courthouse if space was available, but for many years Clarion County rented space at the corner of Liberty Street and Sixth Avenue for the district attorney offices. That building was owned by Mark Aaron, and rent is currently $16,800.00 per year.

“We looked back, and we have spent approximately $282,000.00 in the last 19 years for rent of the DA’s office,” said Tharan at an earlier meeting. “If they would have purchased that building 19 years ago, we would still have a DA’s Office.”

In other business, two items that were tabled for several meetings were removed from the agenda.

– An agenda item under tax claims regarding parcels on the repository that was intended to reunite the owners of surface property with mineral rights was removed from the agenda until research and recovery are completed. At question was a large area of land owned by the DCNR.

– An agenda item to fill the vacant position of a temporary full-time correction officer was removed at the request of the jail warden. Three applications have been received for the position.

Commissioners approved a letter of support for Clarion Borough’s application for a grant from DCED for stormwater projects.

Clarion Borough submitted an application in December for a $424,443.00 grant to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program with a $74,902.00 local match for a project that would address stormwater problems in five locations in the town.

“The Borough’s stormwater infrastructure has fallen into disrepair in many places, and increasingly heavy rainfall is putting additional strain on the deteriorating system,” wrote the Commissioners.

“The Borough’s stormwater system has begun to fail in certain areas, resulting in uncontrolled stormwater runoff, flooding, sinkholes, and property damage. As Clarion County Commissioners, we support the Borough’s proposed upgrades to provide the infrastructure that reduces flooding, encourages long-term growth, and supports a vibrant quality of life.”

Commissioners okayed a maintenance agreement for the DA Office to use PA SACVIN (Pennsylvania Statewide Automated Victim Information), a notification to victims’ service.

In other business:

Approved the appointment of Cheryl Servey to the MH/DD/Transportation Advisory Board effective March 24, 2020, Casey O’Toole to the Housing Authority to replace Pastor John Milliron who resigned. O’Toole will finish the term that will expire on January 1, 2023.

A hiring and promotion were approved for Quyen Vuong to fill the vacant position of caseworker 2 at an annual salary of $29,390.40, effective January 29, 2020. She was then hired to fill the vacant position of caseworker 3 Foster Care Coordinator at a salary of $31,490.17, effective February 10, 2020.

A new CYS hire, Denise Stepney, was approved to fill the vacant position of caseworker 1 at a salary of $28,267.20 effective February 10, 2020.

A salary increase in CYS was approved for Brenda Ciancio from $28,267.20 to $30,440.68 after completion of foundations training and successful completion of a probationary period.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.