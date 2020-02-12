Clarion Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes on I-79

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was transported to UPMC Presbyterian following a crash that occurred on Interstate 79 in Butler County early Saturday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 23-year-old Alex J. Peace, of Clarion, was operating a 2011 Dodge Journey, traveling north on Interstate 79, in Lancaster Township, Butler County, when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police say the vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and up an embankment before beginning to barrel roll. The vehicle then traveled down the embankment and came to a final rest on its roof, facing east off the west side of the roadway.

Harmony EMS transported Peace to UPMC Presbyterian for injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Peace was charged with a traffic violation.

Harmony Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.