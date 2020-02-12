 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes on I-79

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was transported to UPMC Presbyterian following a crash that occurred on Interstate 79 in Butler County early Saturday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 23-year-old Alex J. Peace, of Clarion, was operating a 2011 Dodge Journey, traveling north on Interstate 79, in Lancaster Township, Butler County, when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police say the vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and up an embankment before beginning to barrel roll. The vehicle then traveled down the embankment and came to a final rest on its roof, facing east off the west side of the roadway.

Harmony EMS transported Peace to UPMC Presbyterian for injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Peace was charged with a traffic violation.

Harmony Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.