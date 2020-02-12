Constantino Leads Clarion Girls to Big Win at Brockway; NC Downs Venango Catholic

BROCKWAY, Pa. (D9Sports) – With seeding at stake in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, visiting Clarion got 24 points from Kait Constantino on its way to a 49-33 win at Brockway.

(Photo: Kait Constantino of Clarion (right) is guarded by Brockway’s Morgan Lindemuth (left) during Tuesday’s game won by Clarion, 49-33. Constantino scored 24 points in the win, while Lindemuth had seven points in the loss. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Constantino scored eight of her points in the first quarter helping Clarion, which improved to 12-9 on the season, take an 18-12 lead after one quarter of play.

The Lady Cats then took a 26-21 lead into halftime before outscoring Brockway 13-6 in the third quarter behind seven points from Jordan Best and six from Constantino.

Free-throw shooting played a key role in the game with Clarion going 15 of 21 from the line compared to Brockway shooting 4 of 5 from the stipe. Constantino was 9 of 10 from the line herself for the Lady Cats.

Best added eight points in the win with KK Girvin scoring seven and Payton Simko six on a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers in the victory for Clarion.

Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers, who fell to 12-10, with 14 points, Morgan Lindemuth added seven points, Selena Buttery had two points and 12 rebounds and Macie Smith chipped in four points and nine boards.

Thanks to the victory, Clarion can still be as high as probably the sixth seed in the District 9 Class 2A tournament. This much is known, if the Lady Cats beat DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday they can’t finish any lower than the seventh seed and could possibly, depending on tiebreakers, move into the sixth seed. A Clarion loss to DCC, the Lady Cats will drop into the eighth seed with Brockway moving into the seventh seed. The Lady Rovers can be no higher than seventh after the loss Tuesday.

NORTH CLARION 57, VENANGO CATHOLIC 20

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Nine different North Clarion players scored, as the She-Wolves cruised past visiting Venango Catholic, 57-20, in KSAC North action.

Gabby Schmader led North Clarion with 13 points, Amya Green added 10, Mackenzie Bauer and Gwen Siegel each scored eight and Abby Gatesman added seven.

Emmy Ekis and Mariah Wessell each had eight points and four rebounds for Venango Catholic.

