Deas, Callen Combined to Score 55 Points in C-L Boys Win; Redbank Valley Falls in OT

TIONESTA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined to score 55 points while coming away with 13 combined steals, as visiting Clarion-Limestone rolled to an 87-32 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

(Photo of C-L’s Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Deas scored a game-high 28 points to go with six steals and five assists, while Callen added 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocked shots and seven steals.

Curvin Goheen chipped in nine points and nine rebounds in the win with Mitch Knepp scoring seven points to go with six rebounds.

Noah Burke paced Forest Area with 10 points with Allen Johnston scoring seven.

MONITEAU 60, REDBANK VALLEY 56, OT

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Mason Mershimer scored four of his 10 points in overtime to help visiting Moniteau rally past Redbank Valley, 60-56, in KSAC South action.

The Warriors trailed 42-36 after three quarters but rallied to tie the game at 49 at the end of regulation thanks to five points from Gage Neal in the fourth quarter and four from Ethan McDeavitt including a big 3-pointer from Neal.

Then in overtime, Mershimer scored twice, Nate Tack drilled a 3-pointer, and Moniteau went 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to secure the win.

McDeavitt led the Warriors with 18 points, six assists and six rebounds. Neal added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and Kyle Pry had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Redbank Valley, playing without second-leading scorer Chris Marshall, got a game-high 27 points from Bryson Bain, who hit five 3-pointers. Bain scored five in overtime for the Bulldogs.

Declan Fricko added 13 points in the loss for Redbank Valley.

