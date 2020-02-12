Featured Local Job: Full-Time Auto Mechanic

Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Full-Time Auto Mechanic.

Competitive Pay

Health Benefits available

Inspection license not required

Please apply in person at:

Sligo Auto Salvage

12057 RT68 Sligo, PA

814-745-3300

