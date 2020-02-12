 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Fire Marshal: Local Couple’s Home Destroyed by Fire

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

fire-truckBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fire that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning in Barnett Township is currently under investigation.

Chief Parrett, of the Marienville Fire Department, requested assistance from a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that occurred around 2:14 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, and damaged a single-story home at 1436 Blue Ridge Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

The victims are listed as a 49-year-old male Clarington man and a 47-year-old Clarington woman.

No injuries were reported.

State police say the fire was determined to have originated in the crawl space area under the home, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home, valued at $150,000.00, is a complete loss, according to police.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.